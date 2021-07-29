Borris Johnson’s umbrella mishap next to Prince Charles goes viral

TBS Report
29 July, 2021, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2021, 12:23 pm

Borris Johnson’s umbrella mishap next to Prince Charles goes viral

In a clip shared by Sky News, UK Prime Minister Borris Johnson is seen struggling to open an umbrella at a memorial service

Britain&#039;s Prince Charles looks on as Prime Minister Boris Johnson opens his umbrella at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, Britain July 28, 2021. Christopher Furlong/Pool via REUTERS
Britain's Prince Charles looks on as Prime Minister Boris Johnson opens his umbrella at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, Britain July 28, 2021. Christopher Furlong/Pool via REUTERS

The video of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson struggling to control his umbrella at an official engagement on Wednesday as it was blown inside-out by the wind, to the amusement of heir to the throne Prince Charles, has went viral on Twitter. 

A rainy day with strong winds is never a good combination. So many things can go wrong in a short amount of time. And even the most powerful figures are completely helpless against the trials of nature. Unlike ordinary people, the struggle of those under the spotlight are often made public for the world to see.

In a clip shared by Sky News, the UK Prime Minister is seen seated next to the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, during a memorial service, reports NDTV.

As it starts raining, Johnson finds himself in a tricky situation with this umbrella refusing to cooperate with the leader. In the first few attempts, he was unable to open the umbrella. However, once open, it turned inside out much to the amusement of Prince Charles and the other officials present at the event. Even the Prime Minister was seen laughing at his own predicament.

Twitter users of course found it equally amusing and shared their thoughts on the platform.
 

Comments

