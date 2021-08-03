We need to get the travel industry moving again, UK PM Johnson says

Europe

Reuters
03 August, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2021, 12:22 pm

We need to get the travel industry moving again, UK PM Johnson says

In a letter to Johnson that was leaked to media, finance minister Rishi Sunak called for an urgent easing of travel restrictions

Passengers walk at the Terminal 5 departures area at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, June 10, 2021. Photo : Reuters
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that he wanted to get the travel industry moving again with a simple user-friendly system to allow for trips abroad without importing new variants of the coronavirus.

"We need to get people, get the travel industry moving again," Johnson told reporters. "We want an approach that is as simple as we can possibly make it."

Britain has double vaccinated a higher proportion of its population against Covid-19 than most other countries, but the government has prevented travel to many destinations by imposing rules that the travel industry says are hobbling the economy.

Johnson's travel regulations have angered some of Britain's European allies, frustrated millions of sun-seeking Britons and brought warnings from airports, airlines and tour companies.

In a letter to Johnson that was leaked to media, finance minister Rishi Sunak called for an urgent easing of travel restrictions.

The Times newspaper reported that Britain planned to warn holidaymakers against visiting popular tourist destinations such as Spain because of concerns about the Covid-19 pandemic.

Such a step could trigger an exodus of about a million British tourists already abroad, cause further damage to the travel sector and deal a new blow to southern Europe's summer tourist season.

A spokesperson for Britain's transport ministry declined to comment on The Times report, published on the day when rules were eased for double-vaccinated travellers from the United States and most of Europe.

Under rules to be reviewed on Thursday, double-vaccinated travellers can return without quarantining from countries rated "amber" on a "traffic-light" list assessing the Covid-19 risk.

Those returning from red-list countries - the most severe risk - must pay 1,750 pounds ($2,436) to spend 10 days in a hotel.

An amber watchlist was due to be signed off on Thursday but a split in the government could delay a decision, The Times said.

Citing the threat posed by the Beta coronavirus variant, England has maintained quarantine rules for double-vaccinated travellers from France, while scrapping the requirement for travellers from other medium-risk "amber" countries.

France has complained, saying the bulk of its Beta variant cases come from the island of La Reunion in the Indian Ocean.

($1 = 0.7183 pounds)

