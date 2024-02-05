Boeing says new problem found in 737 could slow deliveries

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
05 February, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 01:02 pm

Related News

Boeing says new problem found in 737 could slow deliveries

Boeing has struggled over the past year with difficulties on its star plane

BSS/AFP
05 February, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 01:02 pm
The first Boeing 737 MAX 7 is unveiled in Renton, Washington, US February 5, 2018. Photo :Reuters
The first Boeing 737 MAX 7 is unveiled in Renton, Washington, US February 5, 2018. Photo :Reuters

US aircraft manufacturer Boeing said Sunday it has learned of new problems with the fuselage of its flagship 737 model which, while not posing an immediate in-flight danger, will require "rework" on dozens of planes.

"This past Thursday, a supplier notified us of a non-conformance in some 737 fuselages," Boeing Commercial Airplanes chief executive Stan Deal said in a statement to employees that was released to reporters.

According to Deal, an employee working at the supplier "flagged to his manager that two holes may not have been drilled exactly to our requirements."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"While this potential condition is not an immediate flight safety issue and all 737s can continue operating safely, we currently believe we will have to perform rework on about 50 undelivered airplanes," an issue that "could delay some near-term 737 deliveries."

Deal described it as "the only course of action" to deliver perfect aircraft to clients.

Boeing has struggled over the past year with difficulties on its star plane, the 737 MAX, culminating with a major in-flight safety incident on Alaska Airlines in early January that prompted a sweeping investigation by the regulating body the Federal Aviation Administration.

In his letter, Deal said employees offered suggestions on more than 1,000 improvements since a series of training events following the January 5 incident.

Some have already been taken into account, Deal said, including a process to expedite the purchase of new tools and improve ease of access to certain parts of the plane.

boeing / Boeing 737 Max

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

George A Romero: Father of the reel undead

George A Romero: Father of the reel undead

3h | Splash
While the resistance started with Iran and Hezbollah, it has been rapidly evolving into something larger than its parts. Photo: Bloomberg

Axis of Resistance revived: A new turn in the US-Iran conflict, what's next?

6h | Panorama
Located at the Nandankanan intersection in the Newmarket area, Bose Brothers is positioned prominently amidst the hustle and bustle of the port city. Photo: TBS

Bose Brothers: A century-old legacy of sweetmeats and revolution

6h | Panorama
While one section of society is amassing abundant wealth, the other is struggling to meet basic needs. Photo: TBS

When economic growth benefits the few

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is in Joe Biden's letter to Sheikh Hasina?

What is in Joe Biden's letter to Sheikh Hasina?

2h | Videos
US strikes in Iraq and Syria 'wrong strategy': Iran

US strikes in Iraq and Syria 'wrong strategy': Iran

4h | Videos
The popularity of dragon tea has increased in Shariatpur

The popularity of dragon tea has increased in Shariatpur

3h | Videos
US and UK strike 36 targets of Houthi rebels in Yemen

US and UK strike 36 targets of Houthi rebels in Yemen

15h | Videos