Bitcoin price drops after Russia attacks Ukraine

TBS Report
24 February, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 01:23 pm

A representation of the virtual cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this picture illustration taken June 14, 2021. Photo :Reuters
The price of bitcoin dropped below $35,000 early Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in the Donbas region of Ukraine.

Bitcoin was trading at $34,969 as of 1:22 a.m. ET, according to CoinMarketCap. That's a decline of more than 8% compared to a day earlier.

The world's most valuable cryptocurrency fell below $40,000 over the weekend, and has continued to slide as the Ukraine crisis intensifies, reports CNN. 

