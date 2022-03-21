Biden to travel to Poland to discuss Ukraine crisis

Reuters
21 March, 2022, 08:30 am
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 08:35 am

Biden to travel to Poland to discuss Ukraine crisis

Biden's Poland trip will come a day after he meets in Brussels with NATO Allies, G7 Leaders and European Union Leaders to discuss international efforts to support Ukraine after Russia's invasion, the White House said

Reuters
21 March, 2022, 08:30 am
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 08:35 am
US President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One, before traveling to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware for the weekend, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, US, March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo
US President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One, before traveling to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware for the weekend, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, US, March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo

US President Joseph Biden will travel to Poland on Friday to discuss the international response to "the humanitarian and human rights crisis that Russia's unjustified and unprovoked war on Ukraine has created," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said late Sunday.

Biden's Poland trip will come a day after he meets in Brussels with NATO Allies, G7 Leaders and European Union Leaders to discuss international efforts to support Ukraine after Russia's invasion, the White House said.

On Friday, Biden will travel to Warsaw where he will hold a bilateral meeting with President Andrzej Duda.

