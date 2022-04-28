Biden to seek $33B for Ukraine, a massive jump in funding

World+Biz

Reuters
28 April, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2022, 08:47 pm

Related News

Biden to seek $33B for Ukraine, a massive jump in funding

Biden is also seeking the ability to seize more money from Russian oligarchs to pay for the war effort

Reuters
28 April, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2022, 08:47 pm
U.S. President Joe Biden discusses the United States&#039; response to Russian invasion of Ukraine and warns CEOs about potential cyber attacks from Russia at Business Roundtable&#039;s CEO Quarterly Meeting in Washington, DC, U.S., March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo
U.S. President Joe Biden discusses the United States' response to Russian invasion of Ukraine and warns CEOs about potential cyber attacks from Russia at Business Roundtable's CEO Quarterly Meeting in Washington, DC, U.S., March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

President Joe Biden will ask Congress on Thursday for $33 billion to support Ukraine -- a dramatic escalation of US funding for its war against Russia -- as well as new legal tools to tighten sanctions and siphon assets from Russian oligarchs, US officials said.

The vast funding request includes over $20 billion for weapons, ammunition and other military assistance, as well as $8.5 billion in direct economic assistance to the government and $3 billion in humanitarian and food security aid.

Biden is also seeking the ability to seize more money from Russian oligarchs to pay for the war effort.

His proposal would have lawmakers hand his administration new capabilities, letting US officials seize more oligarchs' assets, give the cash from those seizures to Ukraine and further criminalize sanctions dodging, the White House said.

The steps include letting the Justice Department use the strict US racketeering law once deployed against the mafia, the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, to build cases against people who evade sanctions.

Biden also wants to give prosecutors more time to build such cases by extending the statute of limitations on money laundering prosecutions to 10 years, instead of five. He would also make it a criminal act to hold money knowingly taken from corrupt dealings with Russia, according to a summary of the proposals.

The measures are part of US efforts to isolate and punish Russia for its 24 February invasion of Ukraine, as well as to help Kyiv recover from a war that has reduced cities to rubble and forced more than 5 million people to flee abroad.

The new request represents the full amount US officials expect to need through September, the end of the fiscal year.

US military aid to Ukraine alone has topped $3 billion since Russia launched what it calls a "special military operation" to demilitarize and remove fascists in Ukraine. Kyiv and its Western allies reject that as a false pretext.

The United States and its European allies have frozen $30 billion of assets held by wealthy individuals with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, including yachts, helicopters, real estate and art, the Biden administration has said.

Biden is expected to discuss the request for Congress from the White House at 10:45 a.m. (1445 GMT).

Top News

USA president Joe Biden / Ukraine / Ukraine aid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Being a pharmacist in Bangladesh

8h | Pursuit
Teachers are reluctant to cover topics not included in the syllabus, so students fail to learn about the world at large. Photo: MumitM

Do our classrooms know a war in Europe is changing the world?

10h | Panorama
“Kitty”, the robot Prapty Rahman developed with her team to grow logic capacity among children. Photo: Courtesy

Ministry of Codes: A young woman’s mission to make STEM accessible to students

10h | Pursuit
Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem. Sketch: TBS

‘Subsidies are facilitating the concentration of exports, not diversification’

12h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

1d | Videos
N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

1d | Videos
Who owns Tentultala field?

Who owns Tentultala field?

1d | Videos
crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

3
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

4
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

6
You can insure yourself at banks from this year
Economy

You can insure yourself at banks from this year