Biden says US troops did not face attacks over past year because of withdrawal deal

World+Biz

TBS Report
27 August, 2021, 09:40 am
27 August, 2021, 09:40 am

US President Joe Biden listens to a question from a member of the media as he delivers remarks about Afghanistan, from the East Room of the White House in Washington, US August 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
US President Joe Biden said the reason there had been no American combat fatalities in Afghanistan since February 2020 prior to Thursday's attack was because of the deal his predecessor Donald Trump had signed with the Taliban.

"The reason why there were no attacks on Americans … was because the commitment was made by President Trump, 'I will be out by May 1; in the meantime, you agree not to attack any Americans'," Biden said, reports the Al Jazeera.

"That was the deal. That's why no American was attacked."

The US president added at the conclusion of his speech, "Ladies and gentlemen, it was time to end a 20-year war."

