Biden says Putin is a war criminal, calls for war crimes trial

04 April, 2022, 09:10 pm
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event at the Royal Castle, amid Russia&#039;s invasion of Ukraine, in Warsaw, Poland March 26, 2022. Slawomir Kaminski /Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event at the Royal Castle, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Warsaw, Poland March 26, 2022. Slawomir Kaminski /Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS

US President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal on Monday and said he would call for a war crimes trial, as a global outcry mounted over civilian killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.

"You saw what happened in Bucha," Biden said, reports Guardian.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, the US president noted the importance of gathering evidence of war crimes and was asked if genocide had been committed. He replied: "No, I think it's a war crime."

He said: "I'm going to continue to add more sanctions." Asked for details, he said: "I'll let you know."

Biden's comments to reporters came after Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Bucha, one of the towns surrounding Kyiv where Ukrainian officials say the bodies of civilians have been found. Zelenskiy called the Russian actions "genocide" and called for the west to apply tougher sanctions against Russia.

The bodies of 410 civilians have been removed from Kyiv-area towns that were recently retaken from Russian forces, Ukraine's prosecutor-general, Iryna Venediktova, said. Associated Press journalists saw the bodies of at least 21 people in various spots around Bucha, north-west of the capital.

The European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, tweeted on Monday that the European Union will send investigators to Ukraine to help the local prosecutor general document war crimes.

