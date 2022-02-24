Belarus president says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia

World+Biz

TBS Report
24 February, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 09:27 pm

Related News

Belarus president says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia

The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries

TBS Report
24 February, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 09:27 pm
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speaks during a news conference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia September 9, 2021. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speaks during a news conference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia September 9, 2021. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko says he has received assurances from Russian President Vladimir Putin the Russian leadership would regard an attack against Belarus as an attack against Russia. A Telegram channel close to the Belarusian presidential press service released a video with Lukashenko's statement to this effect on Thursday.

"We have a joint group. Part of it is on the western border of Russia. I asked him (the Russian president - TASS) to avoid using part of that group. To keep it in reserve just in case, if something happens. His reply was: 'I promise you that any attack against or just one step across the border into the Belarusian territory would mean that they attack Russia'," Lukashenko cited Putin as saying, reports TASS.

"I would like them (in the West - TASS) to hear and understand this. And refrain from lying and coining fakes," Lukashenko added.

Also, he pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries.

Alexander Lukashenko

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The catch is that a lot of money advice out there on TikTok and YouTube lacks in substance or is even downright predatory. Photo: Reuters

Should you trust TikTok, YouTube finfluencers?

7h | Panorama
How to get hired if you are an older worker

How to get hired if you are an older worker

8h | Pursuit
Baby zebras at the National Zoo. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

‘The Gazipur Safari Park’s operation should be stopped for the time being’ 

9h | Panorama
Visitors can stay as long as they want at the Naveed’s Comedy Club without any obligation to order food or beverages. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Naveed’s Comedy Club: Where deadlines meet punchlines

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

11h | Videos
Imran wants TV debate with Modi

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

1d | Videos
United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

1d | Videos
Trump's social media app goes live

Trump's social media app goes live

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused