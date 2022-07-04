Belarus leader stands with Russia in campaign

World+Biz

Reuters
04 July, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 04 July, 2022, 11:56 am

Related News

Belarus leader stands with Russia in campaign

Reuters
04 July, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 04 July, 2022, 11:56 am
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 25, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Kremlin via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 25, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Kremlin via REUTERS

The president of Belarus -- Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's closest ally -- said on Sunday his ex-Soviet state stood fully behind Russia in its military drive in Ukraine as part of its longstanding commitment to a "union state" with Moscow.

Alexander Lukashenko, in power since 1994 and accused in the West of human rights abuses, has allowed Russian troops to use his country's territory in invading Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the Belarusian leader's statement amounted to a "signal", with his actions to be watched carefully. Some Ukrainian officials suggest Belarus could soon become directly involved in the conflict.

Addressing a ceremony marking the anniversary of the World War Two liberation of Minsk by Soviet troops, Lukashenko said he had thrown his weight behind Putin's campaignagainst Ukraine "from the very first day" in late February.

"Today, we are being criticised for being the only country in the world to support Russia in its fight against Nazism. We support and will continue to support Russia," a video on the state BelTA news agency showed Lukashenko telling the gathering.

"And those who criticise us, do they not know that we have such a close union with the Russian Federation?...That we have practically a unified army. But you knew all this. We will remain together with fraternal Russia."

Belarus has been committed to a "union state" with Russia since the mid-1990s, but little progress has been made on implementing the plan and in the past year Lukashenko has insisted that his country must retain its "sovereignty".

Lukashenko has, however, become increasingly dependent on the Kremlin since, with Russian support and a security crackdown, he contained mass protests by demonstrators accusing him of rigging his re-election in 2020.

Zelenskiy, quoted by Ukrainian media, told reporters in Kyiv that Lukashenko's comments were a "dangerous" development.

"Lukashenko's statement about a unified army with Russia is, above all, dangerous for the Belarusian people," Zelenskiy said alongside Australia's prime minister.

"He must not drag Belarus into a Russian war of invasion against Ukraine. I believe this is a dangerous signal. And I believe that we will all see the results of this signal."

A senior Ukrainian intelligence official last week said the risk was low of a direct invasion of Ukraine by troops from Belarus.

But the mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadoviy, said at the weekend that the situation on the Belarusian border was unpredictable and he had convened a meeting of city officials to work out contingency plans in case of an escalation.

Europe / Politics

Europe / Alexander Lukashenko / Vladimir Putin / Belarus / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Last month Swapan Kumar Biswas, the acting principal of Mirzapur United College, was forced to wear a garland of shoes for ‘hurting religious sentiments.’ Photo: Collected

Where do teachers rank in our society?

1h | Panorama
Japanese Ambassador Naoki Ito. Sketch: TBS

‘The game-changing projects are in line with the Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt initiative’

3h | Panorama
A Glittery Eid

A Glittery Eid

1d | Mode
Rise’s target customers are people who crave to express themselves through what they wear, and their clothing line is not relegated to any age range.

Level up your Eid game with Rise

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Covid deaths, cases again on the rise

27m | Videos
Is the Western intention to defeat Russia through Ukraine successful?

Is the Western intention to defeat Russia through Ukraine successful?

14h | Videos
Tattoo industry growing in Bangladesh

Tattoo industry growing in Bangladesh

14h | Videos
Ukraine to receive huge arms consignment

Ukraine to receive huge arms consignment

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

5
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

6
Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation
Stocks

Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation