Australian police to stay in Solomon Islands until 2024 election

World+Biz

Reuters
02 September, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2023, 02:57 pm

Related News

Australian police to stay in Solomon Islands until 2024 election

The island nation made a formal request to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on 4 Aug to extend the Australian police presence until June 2024 to cover the election

Reuters
02 September, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2023, 02:57 pm
A person wearing a face mask walks along the harbour waterfront across from the Sydney Opera House during a lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Sydney, Australia, October 6, 2021. Photo: Reuters
A person wearing a face mask walks along the harbour waterfront across from the Sydney Opera House during a lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Sydney, Australia, October 6, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Australian police will stay in the Solomon Islands to provide security for a regional sporting event in November and national elections in 2024, the Pacific Island nation's government has said.

The number of officers will increase before November's Pacific Games, when 5,000 athletes from two dozen nations are expected to arrive, according to a statement on Solomon Islands Broadcasting's Facebook page posted late on Friday.

China, which has also stepped up its policing cooperation with the Solomon Islands, donated and constructed the Pacific Games stadiums.

The island nation made a formal request to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on 4 Aug to extend the Australian police presence until June 2024 to cover the election, the statement said.

"Prime Minister Sogavare said the security support needed for both events is huge and Australia's affirmative response will definitely fill security gaps leading up to, during and after the two important event," the statement said.

Discussions with Australia, a major aid partner with a long-standing security relationship with the Solomon Islands, would continue on a "comprehensive security partnership beyond June 2024", the statement added.

The Australian police are part of an international security contingent, which includes Fiji and New Zealand, that arrived in December 2021 to quell anti-government riots, and was due to leave in December 2023.

During a visit by Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles in June, when he offered policing support for next year's election, Sogavare called for a review of a 2017 security treaty between the two nations.

While in Beijing in July, Sogavare upgraded a policing deal with China to cover community policing and cyber security, prompting concern from the U.S., Australia and New Zealand, who called for transparency over the proposed Chinese security role.

China stepped up its funding for infrastructure after Sogavare switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to Beijing in 2019, and the Solomon Islands last year signed a security pact with China, raising concern in Canberra and Washington about Beijing's naval ambitions.

Top News

australia / Solomon Islands

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Bringing nostalgia to life: Aresrora DW21 bluetooth vintage style speaker

50m | Brands
Photo: Collected

The multi-fx processors to fix your guitar tone

1h | Brands
Carnival Cruise is getting ready for launch next week. Photo: Courtesy

Carnival Cruise: A brand-new launch cum ferry that will save travel time

3h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Wall of emotions

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Public reaction to the opening of elevated express way

Public reaction to the opening of elevated express way

2h | TBS Today
India launches rocket to sun

India launches rocket to sun

2h | TBS World
Massive protest outside Sachin Tendulkar's house

Massive protest outside Sachin Tendulkar's house

2h | TBS SPORTS
Proggyan testing lunar surface in south pole

Proggyan testing lunar surface in south pole

3h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni