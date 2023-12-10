Australia to triple fees on foreign purchasers of existing homes

World+Biz

Reuters
10 December, 2023, 10:10 am
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 10:15 am

Related News

Australia to triple fees on foreign purchasers of existing homes

"These adjustments are all about making sure foreign investment aligns with the Government’s agenda to lift the nation’s supply of affordable housing"

Reuters
10 December, 2023, 10:10 am
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 10:15 am
Local residents stand near their apartment building and cars damaged during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine December 8, 2023. REUTERS
Local residents stand near their apartment building and cars damaged during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine December 8, 2023. REUTERS

Australia will triple fees on purchases of existing homes by foreign buyers, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said on Sunday, as part of measures aimed at increasing the supply of affordable housing.

"Higher fees for the purchase of established homes, increased penalties for those that leave properties vacant, and strengthened compliance activity will help ensure foreign investment in residential property is in our national interest," Chalmers said in a statement.

The centre-left Labor government would also cut application fees for foreign investment in "build to rent" projects to encourage construction of more homes, Chalmers said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The government in June pledged A$2 billion ($1.3 billion) to deliver thousands of new affordable homes nationwide, with the aim of boosting public housing supply for Australians on waiting lists.

The changes announced on Sunday will generate around A$500 million ($300 million), which the government could invest in priority areas like housing, Chalmers told reporters in Brisbane, according to a transcript.

"These adjustments are all about making sure foreign investment aligns with the Government's agenda to lift the nation's supply of affordable housing," Chalmers said in the statement, adding the government would introduce laws in 2024 to implement the higher fees.

The fee hike comes after Chalmers last year doubled the fees for foreign investors buying assets in the country, which the government said would generate A$455 million in extra revenue over four years.

Prices in Australia's housing market, already among the most expensive in the world, are forecast to maintain steady growth as rising demand outstrips supply in the nation of 26 million people.

($1 = 1.5205 Australian dollars)

Global Economy

australia / Housing / foreigners

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

US Veto: Israel's license to kill

US Veto: Israel's license to kill

3h | Panorama
In the last 30 years, Akter Hossain performed more than 5,000 magic shows all over the country, even in India. Photos: Noor-A-Alam

The fading enchantment of Dhaka's magic schools

3h | Panorama
Climate solutions are debatable, but science is inescapable

Climate solutions are debatable, but science is inescapable

3h | Panorama
Say hello to my little friend: Scarface turns 40

Say hello to my little friend: Scarface turns 40

16h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Cricket icon and ‘Tied Test’ hero Joe Solomon dies at 93

Cricket icon and ‘Tied Test’ hero Joe Solomon dies at 93

14h | TBS SPORTS
Onion prices skyrocketed due to India's export ban

Onion prices skyrocketed due to India's export ban

15h | TBS Today
Most capped footballers in professional football

Most capped footballers in professional football

16h | TBS SPORTS
How to overcome dollar crisis

How to overcome dollar crisis

17h | TBS Round Table