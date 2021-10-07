Australia says return of French ambassador to aid repair of bilateral relationship

World+Biz

Reuters
07 October, 2021, 11:10 am
Last modified: 07 October, 2021, 12:13 pm

Related News

Australia says return of French ambassador to aid repair of bilateral relationship

In solidarity with France, the EU last week postponed the next round of talks with Australia over a free trade deal

Reuters
07 October, 2021, 11:10 am
Last modified: 07 October, 2021, 12:13 pm
Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne arrives at United Nations headquarters in New York on September 21, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne arrives at United Nations headquarters in New York on September 21, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Thursday the return of France's ambassador to Canberra will help repair relations between the two countries which were damaged when Australia cancelled a $40 billion submarine contract.

Australia last month walked away from a deal with France's Naval Group to build a fleet of conventional submarines and will instead build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with US and British technology after striking a trilateral security partnership with those two countries.

The cancellation angered France, which accused both Australia and the United States of stabbing it in the back and Paris recalled its ambassadors from Canberra and Washington.

France said on Wednesday that Jean-Pierre Thebault would return to Canberra but did not set a date.

"We will work with France to move forward with our relationship. We recognise this will take time and ongoing engagement following our submarine decision. The return of the Ambassador is a welcome step in this process," Payne said in a statement.

In solidarity with France, the EU last week postponed the next round of talks with Australia over a free trade deal.

Top News

australia / French Ambassador / bilateral relationship

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

3h | Videos
Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

3h | Videos
Dhaka University get back its liveliness

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

1d | Videos
Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

5
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

6
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 