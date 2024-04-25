AFD is Bangladesh's most significant partner: French ambassador

French Ambassador to Bangladesh Marie Masdupuy on Thursday said the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) has become the most impressive partner of Bangladesh as its activities are swiftest in the country.

A new adaptation based investment project will be endorsed soon by Bangladesh leaders focusing loss and damage, she said while speaking at a function in Dhaka.

The ambassador said her government tries to reverse balance in climate financing on adaption in Bangladesh which is very much mitigation focus.

The French ambassador recalled the French President's recent visit to Bangladesh and said it is an impressive event and has given a new height in the relationship.

AFD Country Director Benoit Chassatte said though the AFD is very new among the development partners but its achievement during the last 10 years significant.

The AFD Group, the French development agency, celebrated its 10 years of successful operation in Bangladesh marking a significant milestone in its journey towards fostering sustainable development and international solidarity.

Since it settled in Bangladesh in 2012, AFD Group has committed over €1.8 billion towards advancing various sectors critical to Bangladesh's growth, contributing to the nation's progress and resilience.

At the end of his 4-year term leading the AFD Dhaka office, AFD Bangladesh Country Director Benoit Chassatte said, "Looking ahead, AFD Group reaffirms its commitment to Bangladesh's development agenda, focused on supporting the nation in fighting climate change impacts and graduating from the Least Developed Country (LDC) status."

He said through strategic objectives, AFD Group continues to finance structural measures, to support climate-friendly institutional governance, to foster social engineering, and to participate in the just and environmental transition.

"Additionally, throughout all of our projects, for which we ensure a comprehensive and participatory approach, we promote gender equality and indirectly create job opportunities," he said.

AFD investments translate into tangible impacts, with millions gaining access to essential services such as drinking water, electricity, and improved public transport systems, while also benefiting from enhanced working conditions.

"AFD Group's strategic markers in the South Asia region reflect a commitment to diversity and sustainability, with a portfolio exceeding €7 billion dedicated to initiatives spanning urban mobility, clean energy, water and sanitation, sustainable banking, health, biodiversity, financial inclusion, and innovation.

This steadfast commitment underscores AFD Group's dedication to addressing pressing challenges and promoting inclusive growth in Bangladesh," said Yazid Bensaid, AFD Regional Director for South Asia.

The French ambassador said France has tripled AFD's commitments, in order to tackle simultaneously poverty reduction and climate resilience.

"As announced by French President during his historical visit to Dhaka last September, AFD's activities in Bangladesh will remain at a high-intensity, in particular to channel the €1 billion pledge to adaptation under the Pact that will be endorsed this year by both leaders," she said.

AFD implements France's policy on international development and solidarity.

Through its financing of NGOs and the public sector, as well as its research and publications, AFD supports and accelerates transitions towards a fairer, more resilient world.

It also provides training in sustainable development (at AFD Campus) and other awareness-raising activities in France.