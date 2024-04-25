AFD is Bangladesh's most significant partner: French ambassador

Bangladesh

UNB
25 April, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2024, 10:38 pm

Related News

AFD is Bangladesh's most significant partner: French ambassador

The ambassador said her government tries to reverse balance in climate financing on adaption in Bangladesh which is very much mitigation focus.

UNB
25 April, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2024, 10:38 pm
French Ambassador to Bangladesh Marie Masdupuy. File Photo: UNB
French Ambassador to Bangladesh Marie Masdupuy. File Photo: UNB

French Ambassador to Bangladesh Marie Masdupuy on Thursday said the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) has become the most impressive partner of Bangladesh as its activities are swiftest in the country.

A new adaptation based investment project will be endorsed soon by Bangladesh leaders focusing loss and damage, she said while speaking at a function in Dhaka.

The ambassador said her government tries to reverse balance in climate financing on adaption in Bangladesh which is very much mitigation focus.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The French ambassador recalled the French President's recent visit to Bangladesh and said it is an impressive event and has given a new height in the relationship.

AFD Country Director Benoit Chassatte said though the AFD is very new among the development partners but its achievement during the last 10 years significant.

The AFD Group, the French development agency, celebrated its 10 years of successful operation in Bangladesh marking a significant milestone in its journey towards fostering sustainable development and international solidarity.

Since it settled in Bangladesh in 2012, AFD Group has committed over €1.8 billion towards advancing various sectors critical to Bangladesh's growth, contributing to the nation's progress and resilience.

At the end of his 4-year term leading the AFD Dhaka office, AFD Bangladesh Country Director Benoit Chassatte said, "Looking ahead, AFD Group reaffirms its commitment to Bangladesh's development agenda, focused on supporting the nation in fighting climate change impacts and graduating from the Least Developed Country (LDC) status."

He said through strategic objectives, AFD Group continues to finance structural measures, to support climate-friendly institutional governance, to foster social engineering, and to participate in the just and environmental transition.

"Additionally, throughout all of our projects, for which we ensure a comprehensive and participatory approach, we promote gender equality and indirectly create job opportunities," he said.

AFD investments translate into tangible impacts, with millions gaining access to essential services such as drinking water, electricity, and improved public transport systems, while also benefiting from enhanced working conditions.

"AFD Group's strategic markers in the South Asia region reflect a commitment to diversity and sustainability, with a portfolio exceeding €7 billion dedicated to initiatives spanning urban mobility, clean energy, water and sanitation, sustainable banking, health, biodiversity, financial inclusion, and innovation.

This steadfast commitment underscores AFD Group's dedication to addressing pressing challenges and promoting inclusive growth in Bangladesh," said Yazid Bensaid, AFD Regional Director for South Asia.

The French ambassador said France has tripled AFD's commitments, in order to tackle simultaneously poverty reduction and climate resilience.

"As announced by French President during his historical visit to Dhaka last September, AFD's activities in Bangladesh will remain at a high-intensity, in particular to channel the €1 billion pledge to adaptation under the Pact that will be endorsed this year by both leaders," she said.

AFD implements France's policy on international development and solidarity.

Through its financing of NGOs and the public sector, as well as its research and publications, AFD supports and accelerates transitions towards a fairer, more resilient world.

It also provides training in sustainable development (at AFD Campus) and other awareness-raising activities in France.

French Ambassador / Bangladesh / AFD

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elderly man breaks down in tears amid the unbearable heatwave that is sweeping over the country. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Special prayers at Baitul Mukarram Mosque for rainfall

8h | In Focus
The Blue Mosque in Istanbul has a typical Ottoman layout with a central dome surrounded by four semi-domes over the prayer hall. Photo: Collected

Bosphorus bliss: In the land of the Ottomans

10h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

5 productivity gurus you should follow

1d | Pursuit
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why are rickshaw hoods in Dhaka getting narrower?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

When will the fall of the capital market stop?

When will the fall of the capital market stop?

3h | Videos
Xavi to stay at Barcelona with conditions

Xavi to stay at Barcelona with conditions

2h | Videos
`The one who’s been keeping F1 racers safe for 24 years

`The one who’s been keeping F1 racers safe for 24 years

4h | Videos
Sharif is the champion of Jabbarer Boli Khela 2024

Sharif is the champion of Jabbarer Boli Khela 2024

4h | Videos