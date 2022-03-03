ASEAN urges end to ‘military hostilities’ in Ukraine

A bird flies near the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) secretariat building, ahead of the ASEAN leaders' meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 23, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have called for an immediate end to what they called military hostilities in Ukraine, saying they believe there is "still room for a peaceful dialogue".

In a joint statement that made no mention of Russia, ASEAN's top diplomats said they stood ready to facilitate negotiaitons between Kyiv and Moscow, in any possible way, reports Al Jazeera.

Their statement added they were "deeply troubled by the intensifying gravity" of the situation.

ASEAN has 10 member states – Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.