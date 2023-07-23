Arson attack on bar in Mexico leaves 11 dead

BSS/AFP
23 July, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 23 July, 2023, 09:02 am

Mexican authorities and firefighters remove injured migrants, mostly Venezuelans, from inside the National Migration Institute (INM) building during a fire, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 27, 2023. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Mexican authorities and firefighters remove injured migrants, mostly Venezuelans, from inside the National Migration Institute (INM) building during a fire, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 27, 2023. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A man who was thrown out of a bar in Mexico for improper behavior toward women went back and set fire to it, killing 11 people, authorities said Saturday.

The arson attack happened overnight Friday into Saturday in the town of San Luis Rio Colorado, in the northern state of Sonora, which borders the United States.

The fire killed seven men and four women and wounded six others, the state prosecutor's office in Sonora said.

The attacker was expelled from the bar "for treating women disrespectfully," and then returned and threw a flaming object into it, presumably a Molotov cocktail, the prosecutor's office said.

The mayor of San Luis Rio Colorado, which abuts the border south of Yuma, Arizona, said later in the day that a suspect had been arrested in the fatal attack on the Beer House bar. He did not identify the man.

