Argentina government taps central bank reserves with $3.2 bln debt sale

World+Biz

Reuters
06 January, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 06:38 pm

Related News

Argentina government taps central bank reserves with $3.2 bln debt sale

It faces looming debt payments with creditors, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with which it is looking to hammer out an agreement and release funds as part of a delayed review of the South American country's $44 billion IMF program

Reuters
06 January, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 06:38 pm
Argentine president-elect Javier Milei addresses supporters after winning Argentina&#039;s runoff presidential election, in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 19, 2023. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Argentine president-elect Javier Milei addresses supporters after winning Argentina's runoff presidential election, in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 19, 2023. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Argentina's cash-strapped government will raise $3.2 billion in hard currency in order to meet debt repayments via an issuance of 10-year bills to the central bank, according to a decree in the official gazette on Friday.

The new administration of libertarian president Javier Milei is battling against the country's worst economic crises in two decades, including inflation racing towards 200%, a lack of foreign currency reserves and rising poverty.

It faces looming debt payments with creditors, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with which it is looking to hammer out an agreement and release funds as part of a delayed review of the South American country's $44 billion IMF program.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Argentina's government is set to meet a delegation from the IMF on Friday and over the weekend, which could eventually unlock some $3 billion. However, the debt raising suggests it needs a quicker injection of funds, despite campaign pledges by Milei to curtail central bank financing of the Treasury.

"Governments change, non-transferable bills stay the same. There is no magic bullet, no panacea," said local economist Gabriel Caamaño, adding that it remained unclear when the seventh IMF program review would be unblocked.

"Because of this we have to keep damaging the central bank's balance sheet to avoid default."

Presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni said in a daily press conference that the debt issuance aimed to allow the government "to meet maturities with private creditors," but added that the move would not damage the central bank's position.

While the central bank has built up gross foreign currency reserves since Milei took office in December, analysts estimate that net reserves remain some $8 billion in negative territory.

The major grains producing nation, which has struggled with cyclical economic crises for years, recently paid some $920 million to the IMF and faces an upcoming capital payment to the fund for about $1.95 billion in mid-January.

 

Argentina / Javier Milei

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Nadim Sani: Where is the man who gave us 'Manik Bhai's Salam Nin'

37m | Features
Whether a city will be liveable or not depends on many things, investing in city planning being one of them. Photo: TBS

Dhaka: Paying high to live in an unliveable city

10h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Aroyee: Fineness from farm to plate - with finesse

6h | Food
In an era when fountain pens are forgotten, Mostofa clings to their legacy at his small store in the Baitul Mukarram Mosque Market in Dhaka. Photo: Junayet Rashel

'Master' Mohobbot Mostofa: A life dedicated to fountain pens 

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Four people died in Benapole Express train fire

Four people died in Benapole Express train fire

17m | Videos
How Marufa can win the ‘ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023’ award

How Marufa can win the ‘ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023’ award

1h | Videos
Fuel oil imports fell by 20.5%, but costs fell little

Fuel oil imports fell by 20.5%, but costs fell little

2h | Videos
Coal eases country's power shortage

Coal eases country's power shortage

3h | Videos