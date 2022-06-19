Aboriginal flag set to fly permanently on Sydney Harbour Bridge

World+Biz

Reuters
19 June, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 11:12 am

Related News

Aboriginal flag set to fly permanently on Sydney Harbour Bridge

Reuters
19 June, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 11:12 am
Aboriginal flags rise above a crowd walking across Sydney Harbour Bridge on May 28, 2000. Photo :Reuters
Aboriginal flags rise above a crowd walking across Sydney Harbour Bridge on May 28, 2000. Photo :Reuters

The Aboriginal flag will fly permanently on the Sydney Harbour Bridge as part of a "healing process" and reconciliation efforts with Australia's indigenous community, New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet said on Sunday.

The distinctive black, red and yellow flag will fly alongside the Australian flag and New South Wales state flag at the top of the landmark bridge.

The Aboriginal flag, recognised as an official flag of Australia since 1995, is flown from government buildings and embraced by sporting clubs and athletes of Aboriginal heritage.

The government of Australia's most populous state said it would spend $A25 million ($17 million) to permanently install a third flagpole on the bridge by the end of the year to fly the flag.

Perrottet said the move represented a continuation of "the healing process as part of the broader move towards reconciliation", efforts that seek to promote better ties between the wider Australian community and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

"It's an important decision that we've made, I think it brings unity to our country and it's a small price to pay for that unification," he told reporters in Sydney.

The federal government this year acquired copyright to the Aboriginal flag so it could be freely used, resolving a commercial dispute that had limited sporting teams and Aboriginal communities from reproducing the image.

The flag's colours represent the Aboriginal people and their spiritual connection to the land. It was first raised in 1971 at a land rights rally in the state of Victoria.

($1 = 1.4430 Australian dollars)

australia / Australian aboriginal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Timeless watches to acquire on National Watch Day

5m | Brands
Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

15h | Wheels
The company has 700 covered vans and every day 110 vans travel to Dhaka with products from all over Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sundarban Courier Service: The 10,000-strong company that delivers anything from needle to couch

1d | Panorama
Hawk-Cuckoo dodging detection. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Common Hawk-Cuckoo: An uncommon impersonator and an amazing vocalist

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What are allies thinking about Ukraine ?

What are allies thinking about Ukraine ?

35m | Videos
Swiss Bank explained

Swiss Bank explained

2h | Videos
How safe is Hatirjheel

How safe is Hatirjheel

40m | Videos
Who will control global oil market?

Who will control global oil market?

50m | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

2
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

3
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

4
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

5
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

6
Photo: Collected.
Economy

Bankers call for increasing dollar supply