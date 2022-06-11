Up to 300,000 tonnes of grain in destroyed warehouses, Ukraine dep minister says

11 June, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2022, 07:46 pm

A driver unloads a truck at a grain store during barley harvesting in the village of Zhovtneve, Ukraine, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo
A driver unloads a truck at a grain store during barley harvesting in the village of Zhovtneve, Ukraine, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

Up to 300,000 tonnes of grain may have been stored in warehouses that Kyiv says were destroyed by Russian shelling last weekend, deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskyi said on Saturday.

Speaking on national television, Vysotskyi said, according to records, at the start of the war on 24 Feb.  the warehouses at one of Ukraine's largest agricultural commodities terminals in the Black Sea port of Mykolaiv held 250,000-300,000 tonnes of grain, mainly wheat and corn. 

