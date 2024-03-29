How is Lal Mia's 'Sharbat-e-Mohabbat' so popular?
Every day at least 500 liters of 'Sharbat-e-Mohabbat' is sold in Lal Mia's small shop. He has been selling sharbat in Love Lane of Chattogram city for 16 years.
