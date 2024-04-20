Chinese manufacturers dominate the electric car market

Videos

20 April, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 20 April, 2024, 10:00 am

Chinese manufacturers dominate the electric car market

20 April, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 20 April, 2024, 10:00 am

German brands are quite popular in the world in terms of conventional diesel powered vehicles. However, Chinese manufacturers are dominating the electric car market.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Others

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The location of Kalakendra, right next to a playing field with a welcoming open, ground-floor entrance, attracts many people who are just passing by. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

From Dhanmondi to Lalmatia Block D: Dhaka’s new cultural canvas

1h | Panorama
Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

1d | Panorama
The shop is now primarily run by Shamsuddin’s grandson, Abraruddin. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

1d | Panorama
While Rahul Gandhi’s claim of limiting the popular BJP below 150 seats seems like an improbable one, Modi’s claim to expect victory in 400 seats in a house of 543 parliamentary seats is also a farfetched one. Photos: Reuters

2024 Indian elections: Will we see a repeat of 1984 or 2004?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who is the highest-earning athletes ever?

Who is the highest-earning athletes ever?

16h | Videos
Is the stock market undervalued?

Is the stock market undervalued?

1d | Videos
Andriy Lunin, the unsung hero of Real Madrid

Andriy Lunin, the unsung hero of Real Madrid

1d | Videos
EU's decision to impose new sanctions on Iran

EU's decision to impose new sanctions on Iran

1d | Videos