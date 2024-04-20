Chinese manufacturers dominate the electric car market
German brands are quite popular in the world in terms of conventional diesel powered vehicles. However, Chinese manufacturers are dominating the electric car market.
German brands are quite popular in the world in terms of conventional diesel powered vehicles. However, Chinese manufacturers are dominating the electric car market.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.