'Somehow we've done it': Bangladesh clinches the World Cup of debating

Top News

TBS Report
28 July, 2022, 12:35 am
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 12:40 am

Related News

'Somehow we've done it': Bangladesh clinches the World Cup of debating

They are the first South Asians to have achieved this honour. Previously, one of the members, Sajid had also won the Asian British Parliamentary in 2017.

TBS Report
28 July, 2022, 12:35 am
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 12:40 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BRAC University A consisting of Sourodip Paul and Sajid Asbat Khandaker has clinched the coveted championship title at the Belgrade World University Debating Championship 2022. The tournament is often dubbed the "Debating World Cup". 

They are the first South Asians to have achieved this honour. Previously, one of the members, Sajid had also won the Asian British Parliamentary in 2017. As Sourodip said, "Feels unreal. We never thought this was possible. Language barriers and so many other factors against us but somehow we've done it."

Before reaching the finals, BRAC A broke 5th in the open category, a new record for Bangladesh breaking the previous one which was also held by the dynamic duo. Sajid and Sourodip were the 2nd and 6th best ESL (English as Second Language) speakers of the tournament. Sajid was also the 10th best individual open speaker of the tournament. 

Their opponents in the open final were Princeton University, the National University of Singapore, and Ateneo de Manila University. The final debate on reducing the global reliance on the US dollar was streamed live on the Belgrade WUDC Live Streams Facebook page. 

Bangladesh

World University Debating Championship 2022 / Sourodip Paul / Sajid Asbat Khandaker

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

1d | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

1d | Habitat
Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

1d | Panorama
Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Russia says gas supply lines to Europe must be repaired

Russia says gas supply lines to Europe must be repaired

5h | Videos
Hebaang: A splash of mountain amidst urban noise

Hebaang: A splash of mountain amidst urban noise

5h | Videos
Russia pulls out from ISS

Russia pulls out from ISS

6h | Videos
Should there be age, time constraints for university admission?

Should there be age, time constraints for university admission?

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

4
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112