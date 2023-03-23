Grameenphone subscribers can now pay govt services thru mobile balance

Grameenphone subscribers can now pay for 32 government services simply using their mobile balance.

Grameenphone, the tech leader and connectivity partner of "Smart Bangladesh" and the government's flagship digital transformation programme Aspire to Innovate (a2i), have recently joined hands to introduce a secure and efficient payment method on the go for multiple government services through the Direct Operator Billing (DOB).

In this regard, a formal event was held at the a2i office where key officials from both Grameenphone and a2i were present and shared their views on the collaboration, a press release said.

Direct Operator Billing (DOB) is an easy and efficient method that enables subscribers to pay for services (i.e., digitally consumable services, utility bills, etc.) right from their handsets using mobile balance through a few simple steps.

Thus, it brings multiple government services to their fingertips, but also allows users to make transactions and clear due payments without having to go through complex and time-consuming banking channels, making the customer journey transparent and simple, the press release added.

The opportunity will enable convenient, fast and safe payment facilities for Grameenphone subscribers – especially those living in rural and remote areas and currently underserved by formal banking and financial institutes.

To use this option, a customer needs to select Mobile Balance from the ekPay payment gateway on the prottoyon.gov.bd portal while paying for the desired service. After providing the mobile number and OTP, the service fee will be deducted from the subscriber's mobile balance. To use the facility, a subscriber must first complete profile creation on the portal through NID verification.

"Our unified mobile payment system, ekPay connects all banks and MFS providers to enable P2G [person to government] payments for hundreds of public services including 23 utilities," said Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir, project director (Joint Secretary), a2i, ICT Division.

"Despite the meteoric rise of MFS and agent banking in the last decade, 18% of the adult population, especially in rural Bangladesh, are still unbanked. To promote inclusivity in P2G payments, we are introducing DOB with mobile operators in the government ecosystem. This is a positive step towards ensuring financial inclusion in achieving our vision of a Smart Bangladesh 2041, with a direct impact on TCV [by reducing time, cost and visits][. We intend to onboard more government services to enhance citizen's convenience."

"With this integration, we are ensuring that people from all walks of life have access to government services right at their fingertips through our nationwide network strength and coverage", said Solaiman Alam, CDO, Grameenphone.