Grameenphone partners with 3 startup builders for GP Accelerator 3.0

Grameenphone, a digital connectivity partner of the country, signed a partnership yesterday with three of the pioneering startup ecosystem builders of Bangladesh to successfully deliver its project GP Accelerator 3.0.

These startup builders are BetterStories Limited, LightCastle Partners, and Upskill.

The consortium of the three partners will deliver a whole new program that supports the "global-first" Bangladeshi startups during the times of Covid and beyond, said a press release.

GP Accelerator 3.0 has been at the forefront of Grameenphone's innovation and digital transformation agenda.

The twelve-month long program aims to connect the whole country through national outreach and design thinking boot camps in order to find the best homegrown startups, matching them with the resources, supporting to build a strong local foundation, equipping them to scale by raising investments, entering new markets and forging business networks.

Since its inception in 2015, GP Accelerator has supported 44 startups, including Sheba.XYZ, Barikoi, Doctorkoi, Dhakacast, Cramstack etc.

The redesigned program will help startups unlock Grameenphone's most coveted assets such as distribution channels, push for 10x growth throughout the duration of the program and raise a significant amount of growth capital to speed up talent and market acquisition in the region.

Photo: Courtesy

On behalf of Grameenphone, Abul Kasem Mohiuddin Al-Amin, Chief Procurement Officer signed the agreement in the presence of Solaiman Alam, Chief Digital and Strategy Officer, Kazi Mahboob Hassan, Chief Business Officer, and Farhana Islam, Head of Innovation; whereas Mustafizur Rahman Khan (Founder & CEO, Upskill) signed on behalf of the consortium in the presence of the consortium representatives including Minhaz Anwar (Chief StoryTeller, BetterStories Ltd) and Ivdad Ahmed Khan Mojlish (Co-founder & Managing Director, LightCastle Partners).

Solaiman Alam, Chief Digital and Strategy Officer of Grameenphone said, "We are delighted to bring back the GP Accelerator at a time when innovators, founders, and entrepreneurs need us the most. During its five-year journey, GP Accelerator has charted a remarkable legacy for Bangladesh's innovation and digital ecosystem and we are excited to see it being multiplied by our partners and others entering this arena. As we join hands today with the converged efforts of three significant players in the field, we seek to take our offer to a whole new height by opening up our assets and resources to Bangladeshi founders who aim to solve problems for the society and take on both local and global markets".

On behalf of the consortium, Minhaz Anwar (Chief StoryTeller, BetterStories) said, "Startups in Bangladesh have emerged as a critical economic contributor, as they employ at least 1.5 million people directly and indirectly in Bangladesh and help mobilize more than USD 300 million in global investments. We are delighted to be able to join forces and continue to look for the best of the founders to support through the ambitious new program: GP Accelerator 3.0."