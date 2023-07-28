Safeguarding democracy in the age of deepfakes and AI-generated misinformation

Deepfake images of Donald Trump were shared thousands of times as proof of his arrest despite being AI geranted fakes. Photo:Twitter.com/EliotHiggins

In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, the integrity of our democratic processes is increasingly under threat. The unchecked proliferation of misinformation, fueled by advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and deepfake technology, poses significant challenges to the fundamental principles of democracy.

As these technologies become more sophisticated and accessible, the potential for their weaponization in a political context continues to grow, raising alarming concerns for the future of our elections and the public's ability to discern fact from fiction.

Bangladesh has been grappling with the challenges posed by misinformation, particularly on social media platforms, which have led to incidents of violence, social unrest and mistrust. One distressing example occurred in 2017 when a woman was tragically killed as a result of mob violence after false rumours circulated through social media, alleging that she was involved in child kidnapping which incited a mob that attacked and killed her.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the destructive power of misinformation and the potential for AI-generated content, such as deepfakes, to exacerbate such situations. With advancements in AI and deepfake technologies, the ability to generate more convincing and realistic stories is increasing. This can further perpetuate false narratives, incite violence, and spread unrest by manipulating public opinion.

Bangladesh has a history of tense political rivalries and a complex relationship with the media. The spread of deepfakes and AI-generated misinformation could exacerbate existing divisions and further undermine the integrity of the country's democratic processes. For instance, manipulated videos, images, or audio clips targeting political figures could incite violence, spread false narratives, or discredit opponents, ultimately skewing public opinion and influencing election outcomes.

A notable case occurred during Chicago's mayoral election, where a deepfake video featuring mayoral candidate Paul Vallas went viral. This fabricated video, falsely portraying Vallas making controversial remarks about the police, had a significant impact on shaping public opinion. Although later proven to be a fake, the viral deepfake undeniably influenced the election outcome.

Another recent example involved a deepfake image of Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump, which garnered millions of views despite being created as a joke.

The rise of AI and deepfakes in Bangladesh also has implications for the safety and freedom of journalists, activists and human rights defenders. These individuals could be targeted with fabricated content, putting them at risk of harassment, intimidation, or worse. Moreover, the government may use the threat of deepfakes as a pretext to implement restrictive policies on freedom of expression and information, further limiting the ability of the media and civil society to operate effectively.

In light of these risks, it is crucial for Bangladesh to develop a comprehensive approach to address the challenges posed by AI and deepfake technologies. This includes investing in digital literacy programs to educate the public about the dangers of misinformation, promoting fact-checking initiatives, and fostering a culture of critical thinking.

By acknowledging the potential dangers of AI and deepfakes and taking proactive steps to combat their spread, Bangladesh can work towards protecting the integrity of its elections and the future of its democracy.

The global AI market value is expected to soar to USD 267 billion by 2027, and the technology is predicted to contribute USD 15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030. With such staggering numbers in mind, it's highly unlikely that the warnings of Musk and other tech leaders will be taken seriously. Instead, technological progress will continue unabated, leaving our political systems and democracy exposed to the whims of deepfake technology.

To protect the integrity of our democratic processes, we must demand transparency and accountability in the use of AI technology. Media organisations have a responsibility to verify their information and ensure the accuracy of their reporting. Meanwhile, tech companies should prioritise ethical considerations over profit, and policymakers must develop regulations that protect citizens from AI's harmful effects.

As a society, we cannot afford to be complacent about the potential threats posed by deepfake technology. Our elections and democracy are at stake, and we must act now to ensure that AI serves the greater good, rather than undermining the very foundations of our society.

Illustration: TBS

Fardin Ahmed Niloy is a freelance contributor with a passion for uncovering important stories and providing insightful analysis.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.