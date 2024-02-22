The power of asking questions: Nurturing a love for learning among children

Every day, young minds embrace curiosity that fuels their endless questions.

"Why do people grow old?"

"Why can't animals talk?"

"Why is the sky blue?"

"Why do we brush our teeth every day?"

"Why do I have two eyes if I only see one thing?"

Anyone with children in their lives knows what it is like to be asked numerous questions, and the awkward and knee-buckling panic it can induce. You cannot give them too much information that they don't want and are not ready for.

But you also have to ensure that you give them the exact details they are looking for to spark their creativity. The most stressful part of this question-answer game is that it can come any time, often when you least expect it: during breakfast, at school, in the toilet, or while playing sports.

Children are notorious for their questions. Warren Berger, author of "A More Beautiful Question", once said that children ask an average of 40,000 questions between the ages of two and five based on an estimation.

Every day, young children encounter something new and want to learn about it. They get curious and that continues to spark more inquiry with each discovery. Curiosity lies in the gap between learning something and being exposed to something new.

Berger also said, "Kids are lighting up their pleasure zones and getting dopamine hits every time they learn something that solves something they were curious about."

Children are hard-wired with this kind of generative curiosity. And, that makes our job as parents, grandparents, teachers and caregivers more crucial.

The constant bombardment of questions can be draining for parents, teachers and guardians. But when we put ourselves in children's shoes, we can understand that they are only trying to make sense of a world that is confusing to them.

Most importantly, curiosity and inquiry can play an active role in driving learners' engagement and fostering lifelong learning habits.

Asking questions is essential for learning. As a rule of thumb, people are better at learning information they are curious about. Curiosity prepares the brain for learning and makes subsequent learning more enjoyable and rewarding. Curiosity is also known to have a significant impact on academic achievement.

So, how can we cultivate curiosity at home and in the classrooms to foster sustainable learner engagement?

For parents and guardians, it is important to answer their questions, however, pause before you respond. Make sure you are really answering the question with the right amount of information that they can handle.

Instead of answering the question directly, turn around and ask your child what she/he thinks. This will allow you to comprehend how much your children already know, before giving just the right amount of information to maintain their curiosity level.

Believe it or not, sometimes one of the best ways to answer a child's 'why' question is to ask them a question in return. Asking a question in return can help them learn critical problem-solving skills and answer their questions while developing their curiosity.

Schools hold a vital power in shaping a child's young mind and stimulating their curious nature for their whole lives. When young students are curious, they naturally want to learn more. Curious students seek out new information or greater understanding when they experience an uncertainty or a gap in their existing knowledge.

From "Why does my toy move on its own?" to "How does a robot actually work?", the pattern of their questions becomes more mature over time. With more time, these curious students also understand that human beings do not have all the answers and that some understandings may be incomplete but that is alright.

Children who are more curious and open-minded are more likely to persist through a challenge such as a debate, a science experiment or a group project because they look at growth opportunities - rather than failures or mistakes.

Hence, schools must have a holistic early years program with a curiosity-inducing approach, allowing students to make their own choices and figure things out for themselves rather than be dependent on someone else.

An all-inclusive, balanced curriculum, engaging classroom resources, professional development and assessment approaches can help schools measure the student's learning progress better.

Simultaneously, teachers should actively listen to the students to help them live curiously and communicate effectively. Take time to listen to the students and guide them to the answer instead of just blatantly saying it out loud.

Curiosity is the main foundation of education and asking questions is the first step towards learning. Young children often have very active and over-the-top imagination about the world. They use this curiosity and imagination to explore their surroundings and express themselves.

The other thing parents and teachers can do is to let them be independent. Let them play, explore and fix broken toys and make choices in problem-solving. Grow their curiosity in the areas of their interests. Observe what they are naturally drawn to and provide more resources around that.

For example, if they show interest in dinosaurs, give them books and other materials that are related to dinosaurs. Parents can take their children to visit new places and even the places where they regularly go.

This not only arouses curiosity but also expands their knowledge of how the world around them is organised and how it functions. They learn many things when visiting places.

As parents and teachers, we must help our children grow in their early years and nurture their love for learning through the power of asking questions.

Najma Arif Motahar is the Head of Pre-primary at Glenrich International School.

