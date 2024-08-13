Four-day-old twins killed in airstrike as father went to get birth certificates

World+Biz

TBS Report
13 August, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 09:32 pm

Related News

Four-day-old twins killed in airstrike as father went to get birth certificates

TBS Report
13 August, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 09:32 pm
Mohammed Abu al Qumsan holds birth certificates of his 4-day-old twins. Photo: Collected
Mohammed Abu al Qumsan holds birth certificates of his 4-day-old twins. Photo: Collected

Newborn twins, four days old, were killed in Gaza along with their mother and grandmother when their father stepped out of the house to collect their birth certificates.

Aysal and her brother Aser were born to Mohammed Abu al Qumsan. He had left their home in Deir al Balah, central Gaza earlier in the day (13 August).

By the time he returned with the certificates, his entire family had been killed in an airstrike, reports Sky News.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

His wife, pharmacist Joumana Arafa, had given birth by C-section and announced the twins' arrival on Facebook.

He had gone to register the births at a local government office this morning and while he was there, his neighbours informed him that his home had been bombed.

"I don't know what happened," he said. "I am told it was a shell that hit the house."

The couple had heeded orders to evacuate Gaza City in the opening weeks of the war, seeking shelter in the centre of the territory as the army had instructed, the Associated Press reports.

The enclave's Hamas-run health minister claims at least 39,929 Palestinians have been killed and 92,240 wounded in that time, with 32 dead in the past 24 hours.

On Saturday, at least 80 people were killed and 50 others wounded in a strike on a school compound, Palestinian health authorities said - though Israel disputes the figure and said Hamas was operating there.

Gaza has been bombarded by Israel since 7 October, when Hamas - which controls the territory - stormed into southern Israel, killed around 1,200 people and took around 250 people hostage.

Top News

Gaza / air strike / children / Israel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

2d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

1d | Brands
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

2d | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Salman F Rahman was running away wearing a lungi after cutting his beard; Anisul Haque was with him

Salman F Rahman was running away wearing a lungi after cutting his beard; Anisul Haque was with him

1h | Videos
Families of missing relatives crowd in front of the Chief Adviser's residence

Families of missing relatives crowd in front of the Chief Adviser's residence

1h | Videos
Salman F Rahman, Anisul Huq arrested from Sadarghat

Salman F Rahman, Anisul Huq arrested from Sadarghat

2h | Videos
Masrur Reaz appointed BSEC chairman

Masrur Reaz appointed BSEC chairman

3h | Videos