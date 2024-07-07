A viral rumour? No evidence of 35 children missing in 48 hours, police say

UNB
07 July, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2024, 03:30 pm

A viral rumour? No evidence of 35 children missing in 48 hours, police say

Police dismissed the claim as a “baseless rumour”

Screenshots of the claims of children going missing on social media. Collage: UNB
Screenshots of the claims of children going missing on social media. Collage: UNB

Since Saturday morning, a claim that "35 children have been reported missing in 48 hours" has been circulating widely on Facebook, causing panic among parents.

However, police have dismissed the claim as a "baseless rumour."

Adabor Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mahbubur Rahman told UNB, "We have not received any such information."

Similar statements were made by Shahbagh Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Nur Alam, who confirmed they have no information to support the claim.

Various Facebook groups have posted alarming messages, stating: "Breaking news, 35 children have gone missing in Dhaka and Chittagong in the last 48 hours."

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Additional Commissioner (Crime and Operation) Khandaker Mohid Uddin reiterated that the DMP has no evidence of 35 children going missing within 48 hours.

He noted that from May 4 to 6, 33 general diaries (GD) were filed regarding missing children. From June 4 to 6, 36 GDs were filed in 72 hours, and from July 4 to 6, 32 GDs were filed in the same period.

"The information being circulated on social media that '35 children went missing in 48 hours' is not correct at all," said the DMP additional commissioner.

He also reassured the public that most of the children reported missing were eventually found.

