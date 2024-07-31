Writ seeks HC directive for probe into children killed in quota protest violence

Court

TBS Report
31 July, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2024, 02:23 pm

File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

A writ petition has been filed with the High Court seeking its directive for judicial inquiry into the children who were killed during the violence centring the recent quota reform protests.

Advocate Taimur Alam Khandkar today (31 July) filed the writ.

According to the writ, Abdul Ahad (4), Riya Gop (6), Shafqat Samir (11) and Naima Akhtar Sultana (15) were shot dead in different parts of the country during the violence.

Besides, the writ sought direction from the government for compensating the families of each deceased with Tk1 crore for the time being.

The lawyer told reporters, later on, that a High Court bench might hear the writ this week.

In the writ, the cabinet secretary, home secretary and the related officials were made defendants.

 

