Govt has no data on 32 children's death right now: Statement 

BSS
03 August, 2024, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2024, 10:44 pm

Responding to a Unicef statement about deaths of 32 children during the quota reform demonstrations in July, the government today (3 August) issued a statement, saying it has on information right now about the deaths.

Besides, reliable sources, names, identities, profile or list of the dead were not mentioned in the statement of Unicef Regional Director for South Asia Sanjay Wijesekera, said the statement issued by Information and Broadcasting Ministry on behalf of the government.

It said if Unicef provides the list of 32 children's death mentioning reliable sources, the government will take proper measures to this end.

The government does not expect any single unwanted death of the country's people including child by any means, it said, adding the government will ensure justice by investigating every single incident of death during the violence centering the quota reform movement through independent judicial commission.

Referring to Unicef statement that claimed children were detained illegally, the statement said the government firmly says that the law enforcement agencies did not intentionally detain any child illegally and moreover, directives have been given to take proper measures immediately if any error comes into notice.

About detention of a boy of 17 years, three months and eight days in a case filed over murdering police member Gias Uddin in Jatrabari during the violence centring quota reform movement, the law enforcement agencies said the boy is 16 number accused out 17 in the case lodged over hanging upside down the body of Gias Uddin at opposite side of Matuail Hospital after killing him, said the statement.

Then court gave an order to send the boy to Child Development Center in Gazipur providing facilities under the Children Act cancelling the plea of taking him on remand, it said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government is always sensitive about matter of children and committed to protecting the children's rights, the statement said.

The government is also pledge-bound to abide by any international law, charter or declaration, it said, adding the government deeply condemned the unwanted killing of some children in the recent violence centering the quota reform movement and expressed profound shock at the incidents.

Moreover, the government is working giving highest priority to bringing the killers of children to justice, the statement said.

The government also urged the local and international organizations not to be confused over any propaganda and rumors centering the number of deaths of children, it said.

 

