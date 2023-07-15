What is geo-blocking and how can you get around it?

Your location can restrict what you see online. For instance, streaming services often have different content in different countries due to licensing agreements. Even YouTube restricts access to certain videos in many countries.

This is called Geo-Blocking and while it is annoying, there's a way around it.

To watch a video that is not available in your country, you can use a VPN (virtual private network) or proxy server. Just use the VPN to connect to a server in another region. This will disguise your IP address and allow you to access normally blocked content in your location.

Using a VPN to access geo-blocked content is not illegal in most countries, but it could violate streaming service terms of service or get you in trouble if you access illegal content.

So, read the terms of service thoroughly before using a VPN.