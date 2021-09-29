“Sheikh Russel Digital Lab” to be built at DRU in city: Palak

Tech

BSS
29 September, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2021, 09:42 pm

Related News

“Sheikh Russel Digital Lab” to be built at DRU in city: Palak

Four major pillars have been put forward for the implementation of Digital Bangladesh  

BSS
29 September, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2021, 09:42 pm
Photo taken from Zunaid Ahmed Palak&#039;s Facebook page
Photo taken from Zunaid Ahmed Palak's Facebook page

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak today said that a modern "Sheikh Russel Digital Lab" will be set up at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) aiming to make journalists skilled in Information Technology (IT).
 
The state minister was speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural function of 'Meet the Reporters and DRU Apps' at DRU auditorium in city's Segunbagicha area.
 
DRU President Mursalin Nomani presided over the programme while its General Secretary Mosiur Rahman Khan conducted it.
 
Palak said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and under the supervision of Prime minister Sheikh Hasina's son and ICT affairs adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy, four major pillars have been put forward for the implementation of Digital Bangladesh.
 
Due to the development of ICT infrastructure under their guidance, the number of Internet users in the country has increased from 56 lakh to 12 crore in the last 12 years, he added.
 
ICT exports have risen from 26 million dollar to 1.3 billion dollar, he continued.
 
Palak said the government is working in a planned manner through digital security agencies to create skilled manpower in the cyber security sector in the country.
 

Top News

Sheikh Russel Digital Lab

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

1d | Videos
Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

1d | Videos
A School where Flowers Bloom

A School where Flowers Bloom

1d | Videos
Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec

4
Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs
RMG

Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs

5
Top 10 Fundraisers In 2021
Startups

Local startups shine attracting more foreign investment

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB eases foreign exchange endorsement for travel