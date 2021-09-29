“Sheikh Russel Digital Lab” to be built at DRU in city: Palak

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak today said that a modern "Sheikh Russel Digital Lab" will be set up at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) aiming to make journalists skilled in Information Technology (IT).



The state minister was speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural function of 'Meet the Reporters and DRU Apps' at DRU auditorium in city's Segunbagicha area.



DRU President Mursalin Nomani presided over the programme while its General Secretary Mosiur Rahman Khan conducted it.



Palak said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and under the supervision of Prime minister Sheikh Hasina's son and ICT affairs adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy, four major pillars have been put forward for the implementation of Digital Bangladesh.



Due to the development of ICT infrastructure under their guidance, the number of Internet users in the country has increased from 56 lakh to 12 crore in the last 12 years, he added.



ICT exports have risen from 26 million dollar to 1.3 billion dollar, he continued.



Palak said the government is working in a planned manner through digital security agencies to create skilled manpower in the cyber security sector in the country.

