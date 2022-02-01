Samsung to unveil new Galaxy flagship on 9 February

Tech

TBS Report
01 February, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 06:27 pm

Samsung to unveil new Galaxy flagship on 9 February

TBS Report
01 February, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 06:27 pm
Samsung to unveil new Galaxy flagship on 9 February

Samsung is all set to launch a much-awaited flagship worldwide through a Galaxy Unpacked event on 9 February. 

The "note-worthy" flagship device shall be assembled in Bangladesh, and as was the case with previous launches, is expected to be available in Bangladesh a week after the global launch, reads a press release. 

The elegant device is expected to be power-packed with a sleek design, incredible camera setup, fast Snapdragon processor, and a lasting battery. Just like its predecessors, it is expected to be the biggest smartphone in the Galaxy S lineup.

Earlier in January 2021, the Galaxy S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G, and Buds Pro were unveiled at an Unpacked event, introducing a revolution in capturing videos and photos. 

In August 2021, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip3 5G, Watch4, and Buds2 were also launched through this event.

