Samsung to unveil new Galaxy flagship on 9 February
Samsung is all set to launch a much-awaited flagship worldwide through a Galaxy Unpacked event on 9 February.
The "note-worthy" flagship device shall be assembled in Bangladesh, and as was the case with previous launches, is expected to be available in Bangladesh a week after the global launch, reads a press release.
The elegant device is expected to be power-packed with a sleek design, incredible camera setup, fast Snapdragon processor, and a lasting battery. Just like its predecessors, it is expected to be the biggest smartphone in the Galaxy S lineup.
Earlier in January 2021, the Galaxy S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G, and Buds Pro were unveiled at an Unpacked event, introducing a revolution in capturing videos and photos.
In August 2021, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip3 5G, Watch4, and Buds2 were also launched through this event.