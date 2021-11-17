Samsung launches LPDDR5X DRAM technology to enhance future 5G applications

Tech

TBS Report
17 November, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 05:35 pm

Samsung launches LPDDR5X DRAM technology to enhance future 5G applications

The DRAM will provide data processing speeds of up to 8.5 gigabits per second (Gbps), which is over 1.3 times faster than LPDDR5’s 6.4 Gbps

TBS Report
17 November, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 05:35 pm

  

 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Samsung has developed a 14-nanometer-based 16-gigabit (GB) low power double data rate 5X (LPDDR5X) DRAM to increase speed, capacity, and power savings for future 5G applications.

The LPDDR5X DRAM is designed to enhance growth throughout high-speed data service applications such as artificial intelligence (AI), 5G technology, and the metaverse, said a press release.

According to the press release, the DRAM will provide data processing speeds of up to 8.5 gigabits per second (Gbps), which is over 1.3 times faster than LPDDR5's 6.4 Gbps.

It will consume approximately 20% less power than LPDDR5 memory due to the use of the industry's most advanced 14nm DRAM process technology.

The 16GB LPDDR5X chip will enable up to 64 gigabytes (GB) per memory package, accommodating increasing demand for higher-capacity mobile DRAM worldwide.

The company will look to broaden its mobile DRAM lineup with continuous performance and power efficiency improvements.

  

