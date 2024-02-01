Neuralink, the crossroads between Utopia and Dystopia

As one of Elon Musk's many startups, Neuralink was founded in 2016 with the goal of providing mind-machine interfaces between the human brain and technology.

The company recently announced the first successful implantation of their brain chip on a human volunteer.

The current goal for Neuralink is to provide mind-machine interfaces for paralysis victims or those with lost limbs.

A device a size of a coin is surgically implanted into the skulls with wires interfacing directly with the brain.

This tech would then register brain activity and send it through bluetooth to a companion device like a cellphone.

The first product, called "Telepathy" would be a true mind-machine interface, allowing you to control phones and computers "just by thinking", said Musk.

Different surgeries that would connect to the parts of the brain that control motor function could allow people to potentially overcome neurological disorders, the company claims.

How was the safety of the tech tested?

Primarily tested on monkeys and pigs, the company claims there have been no issues.

Some of the monkeys have been shown "playing" basic video games or moving a cursor on a screen through their Neuralink implants.

However, though Neuralink says there have been no fatalities as a result of the implant, there have been reports of issues, such as paralysis, seizures and brain swelling.

Ethical concerns health, privacy and surveillance

There have been many concerns around the brain chip and the experimentation required for its development from experts from the beginning. To begin with there are the risks associated with brain surgery, such as brain haemorrhage or seizures, something that almost all doctors will have trouble dealing with considering the newness of the technology.

In addition there are concerns regarding privacy and surveillance. Neuralink itself has revealed little about the users' ability to retain control of their personal data and neural activity.

There is also the unique concern of such brain chips being hacked over the wireless connection, leading to a new landscape of potential problems.

Earlier this year Reuters reviewed records that the US Department of Transportation fined Neuralink for failing to register itself as a transporter of hazardous material, which turned out to be implants from the brains of primates.