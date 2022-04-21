Musk secures $46.5 bln in funding for Twitter bid

Tech

Reuters
21 April, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 08:50 pm

Related News

Musk secures $46.5 bln in funding for Twitter bid

Musk himself has committed to put up $33.5 billion, which will include $21 billion of equity and $12.5 billion of margin loans, to finance the transaction

Reuters
21 April, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 08:50 pm
Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures as he visits the construction site of Tesla&#039;s Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, August 13, 2021. Patrick Pleul/Pool via Reuters
Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures as he visits the construction site of Tesla's Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, August 13, 2021. Patrick Pleul/Pool via Reuters

Elon Musk has secured $46.5 billion in funding to buy Twitter Inc and is considering a tender offer for its shares, a filing with US regulators showed on Thursday.

Musk himself has committed to put up $33.5 billion, which will include $21 billion of equity and $12.5 billion of margin loans, to finance the transaction.

Banks, including Morgan Stanley, have agreed to provide another $13 billion in debt secured against Twitter itself, according to the filing.

Twitter was not immediately available for comment.

Musk's latest move comes after Twitter failed to respond to his offer and adopted of a "poison pill" to thwart the billionaire's effort to buy the social media platform for $43 billion.

Musk, a self-described "free speech absolutist," has said the social media company needs to be taken private to grow and become a platform for free speech.

The offer from Musk, who is the second-largest shareholder of Twitter, has drawn private equity interest in participating in a deal for Twitter, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apollo Global Management Inc is considering ways it can provide financing to any deal and is open to working with Musk or any other bidder, while Thoma Bravo has informed Twitter that it is exploring the possibility of putting together a bid.

Musk, an active Twitter user with over 80 million followers on the platform, has made of number of announcements on the platform, including some that have landed him in hot water with US regulators.

In 2018, Musk tweeted he had "funding secured" to take Tesla Inc private for $420 per share - a move that led to millions of dollars in fines and him being forced to step down as chairman of the electric car company to resolve claims from the US securities regulator that he defrauded investors.

Top News / World+Biz

Elon Musk / Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) CEO Elon Musk / Twitter

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

A welcome move: Buet eases requirements for English Medium students

8h | Pursuit
Team Khushi Kantha does not only make blankets, but also make tote bags, pouch bags and more – all themed after the embroidery designs. Photo: Courtesy

Khushi Kantha: Connecting Dinajpur to the UK, how a social enterprise embroiders empowerment

9h | Panorama
Exports in Bangladesh remain highly concentrated, as almost all of it come from the Ready-Made Garments industry. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

‘The NBR should no longer be in charge of tax policy’

11h | Panorama
Apps that take care of your wellness during Ramadan

Apps that take care of your wellness during Ramadan

11h | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

How to fix a toxic relationship

How to fix a toxic relationship

1h | Videos
Moscow's allies in Russia-Ukraine war

Moscow's allies in Russia-Ukraine war

1h | Videos
Rupali Bank aims to reduce loan defaults in SME year

Rupali Bank aims to reduce loan defaults in SME year

2h | Videos
Russia tests nuclear-capable missile

Russia tests nuclear-capable missile

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

2
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

3
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

4
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

5
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

6
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service