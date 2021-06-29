Likee bans 42,751 accounts due to violations in 5 months

Tech

TBS Report
29 June, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 05:38 pm

Popular short video creation and sharing app Likee has banned a total of 42,751 accounts for violating safety protection regulations from January to May this year.

Recently, Likee has kicked off a campaign titled '#BhalorJonnoJano' (#KnowForGood) to enlighten the users about Likee community rules and the positive values that Likee would like to foster among the content creators and celebrities using this video creation platform, says a press release.

As part of the campaign, renowned celebrities such as Mumtaheena Chowdhury Toya, YouTuber Tawhid Afridi, actress Tanha Tasnia, Founder and CEO of 10 Minute School Ayman Sadiq and Gender Equality Consultant Rijve Arefin have created videos delineating the rules for posting contents and the necessity of everyone's cheerful participation to build a safe and healthy online community.        

Ayman Sadiq, founder of 10 Minute School, shared, "What determines the impact of social media or any tool of communication on the society is how it is utilized by its users. It is imperative that we continue raising awareness and educating people on ways to utilize social media in ways that adds positive value to the society. I am glad to be a part of this highly relevant and timely campaign. Likee is not only for entertainment, if people want they can use it for education purpose as well. Because there are many education creators and educative contents are in Likee."

On her participation in the campaign, Toya said, "I have been active in Likee for a long time now. I have discovered all the interesting ways in which the platform can be used in fun, interesting, and entertaining ways, which would bring joy to my followers. We are trying to educate people to use Likee and other social media platforms in ways that are fun yet responsible."

In addition, Likee has taken many significant steps in the last few months to filter any objectionable contents and encourage all its users to showcase the brighter side of their creativity through creating contents that inspire others and reveal their talents.

Likee has been plowing back its revenue into innovation to ensure safety for the users and making use of AI technology to remove offensive or illegal contents from their platform.

A dedicated team is always working to ensure that all reported contents are dealt with properly, following proper procedures. Moreover, Likee strictly maintains a set of criteria to screen out any objectionable content. That's why Likee takes immediate action whenever they find any content that is vulgar, incites racism, bigotry, fascism or bullies certain people, or promotes hate speech. Even the users can play their bit to maintain a healthy environment by reporting any indecent content to [email protected].

Meanwhile, a complete content security mechanism is in place to inspect fraudulent information, pornographic links, gambling, and other negative activities in real-time.

Joy, Likee's head of operations in Bangladesh, said, "First and foremost, we believe in providing everyone with a platform that will help them flourish by showcasing their latent talent. Anything that deviates from our policies and standard of decency is not entertained on Likee. As a result, from January to May this year, Likee has banned a total number of 42,751 accounts due to violations, and around 8.7 million video penalties were given per month. However, in case of any violations of the safety protection regulations, Likee always cherishes the mindset to work with relevant law enforcement agencies in whatever way we can." 

It is mentionable that Likee leaves no stone unturned to make positive contributions towards building a safe virtual entertainment world and follows a zero-tolerance policy against all kinds of offensive content and anything that threatens a safe online presence and co-existence.

Likee

