President urges guardians to remain alert against trap of teenage gangs, TikTalk, Likee

President M Abdul Hamid. Photo: Collected
President M Abdul Hamid. Photo: Collected

President M Abdul Hamid today called upon guardians to remain alert so that the teenaged students do not fall prey to human trafficking by stepping into the trap of teen gangs, TikTalk or Likee.
 
"I urge parents to be vigilant so that soft-hearted learners don't fall prey to human trafficking and any other criminal activities through teen gangs, TikTalk or Likee," the President in his recorded speech told a function here.
 
He added "Horrors of human trafficking and drug abuse are creating chaos in the society . . .   Many families are being destroyed due to it and we have to keep the young generation away from it."
 
The 'National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)' organised the discussion at the auditorium of Krishibid Institution, Bangladesh, here, marking the 'Human Rights Day-2021'.
 
Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Anisul Haque, Secretary to the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Department Md. Moinul Kabir, Resident Representative of UN Development Program Sudipta Mukherjee and Permanent Member of National Human Rights Commission Dr. Kamal Uddin Ahmed also spoke on the occasion. 
 

Top News

