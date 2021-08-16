HC orders to stop 'harmful online games' including PUBG, Free Fire

Court

TBS Report
16 August, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2021, 01:36 pm

At the same time, the court has issued a ruling asking why all types of online games and apps like TikTok, Bigo Live, PUBG, Free Fire Games and Likee will not be banned from all online platforms

The High court has asked to stop all harmful online games including PUBG and Free Fire games from online platforms in Bangladesh immediately.

At the same time, the court has issued a ruling asking why all types of online games and apps like TikTok, Bigo Live, PUBG, Free Fire Games and Likee will not be banned from all online platforms.

A High Court bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah passed the order on Monday.

Earlier on 24 June, Barrister Mohammad Humayun Kabir Pallab and Barrister Mohammad Kausar filed the writ petition with the High Court seeking directives to take Likee, TikTok, Bigo Live apps, and PUBG and Free Fire games, down from all online platforms in Bangladesh.

The Secretary of Post and Telecommunication Division, the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Home, Ministry of Law, the Ministry of Health, and the Inspector General of Police were made defendants in the writ petition.

On 19 June, a legal notice was sent to shut down these apps and games as these services are said to inspire children and youth to engage in various immoral activities and become involved in various crimes, creating a teenage gang culture. Furthermore, TikTok followers are engaging in immoral sex activities at pool parties in various secret places.

There have also been recent incidents of money laundering and trafficking women, using TikTok, Likee and Bigo Live, which is highly alarming and contrary to the values of the country and the public interest, the notice read.

The notice went on to say that games like PUBG and Free Fire have become very popular among youth and children in Bangladesh. As a result, social values, education and culture are being destroyed and future generations are becoming incompetent.

At the same time, the notice sought the formation of monitoring, evaluation and recommendation committee, to monitor these issues and to recommend online games suitable for children.

