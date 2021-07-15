Learning together with Likee’s #Steps2learn

Secret formulas to increase English language skills, quick hacks to solve long mathematical equations under a minute, proper pronunciations to win hearts as a public speaker, tricks to become a tech-master – all of it, and many more, is now available in Likee under the #Steps2learn campaign. 

#Steps2learn by Likee
Inspiring the spirit of sharing the light of knowledge among everyone, the unique new hashtag campaign –  #Steps2learn – is now trending in the popular short-video platform Likee. Users can take part in the campaign and share their knowledge on topics like mathematics, technology, language skills, and many more by making and uploading short videos on the platform using the hashtag, states a press release. 

The value and impact of knowledge increase when it is shared among more and more people. Aligning this basic principle with the popular trends of the contemporary youth, Likee introduced the #Steps2learn hashtag to encourage the young and talented users to share their knowledge in the most fun and entertaining ways with others. While taking the monotony out of the learning processes, the campaign is allowing young people to testify their own capabilities as trainers, too. Hence, #Steps2learn is creating a constructive competition among all the participants, all of whom are being simultaneously benefitted by the knowledge earned through mutual sharing.

Already more than 400 videos have been uploaded to the platform using the hashtag, which has collected around 3 million views. Notable youth icons like Ayman Sadiq have joined the campaign as well to promote the efficacy of such collaborative growth. 

On this note, Joy, Likee's Head of Operations in Bangladesh, said, "Together, the youth can bring incredible progress to the society. Likee wanted to address this immense power of collaboration to the youth. We are already witnessing very hopeful participation of our users in the #Steps2learn campaign, and we expect this to grow even further." 

Ayman Sadiq, Founder and CEO of learning platform 10 Minute School, also praised the campaign – "Hundreds of brilliant young people are now helping other young people to overcome their fears of maths, English and other subjects. For me, this is a very uplifting scenario! This is exactly the practice we need our youth to embrace, especially amid this pandemic, when digital learning has become more crucial than ever before. I congratulate Likee for coming up with one such amazing idea like the #Steps2learn".

To enjoy the videos under #Steps2learn campaign or to make your own instructional videos, please visit - https://likee.video/hashtag/Steps2learn.  

