Writ petition filed to stop TikTok, Likee, PUBG, Free Fire

Court

TBS Report
24 June, 2021, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 10:09 pm

Related News

Writ petition filed to stop TikTok, Likee, PUBG, Free Fire

The petitioners say a High Court bench may hold a hearing on the matter next week

TBS Report
24 June, 2021, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 10:09 pm
Writ petition filed to stop TikTok, Likee, PUBG, Free Fire

Two lawyers have filed a writ petition seeking court directives to immediately take Likee, TikTok, Bigo Live apps, and PUBG and Free Fire games, down from all online platforms in Bangladesh.

Barrister Mohammad Humayun Kabir Pallab and Barrister Mohammad Kausar filed the writ petition with the High Court on Thursday.

The Secretary of Post and Telecommunication Division, the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Home, Ministry of Law, the Ministry of Health, and the Inspector General of Police have been made defendants in the writ petition.

The petitioners told reporters a High Court bench may hold a hearing on the matter next week.

On 19 June, a legal notice was sent to shut down these apps and games as these services are said to inspire children and youth to engage in various immoral activities and become involved in various crimes, creating a teenage gang culture. Furthermore, TikTok followers are engaging in immoral sex activities at pool parties in various secret places.

There have also been recent incidents of money laundering and trafficking women, using TikTok, Likee and Bigo Live, which is highly alarming and contrary to the values ​​of the country and the public interest, the notice read.

The notice went on to say that games like PUBG and Free Fire have become very popular among youth and children in Bangladesh. As a result, social values, education and culture are being destroyed and future generations are becoming incompetent.

At the same time, the notice sought the formation of a monitoring, evaluation and recommendation committee, to monitor these issues and to recommend online games suitable for children.

The lawyers said they filed their writ petition with the High Court when they did not receive any reply to the notice.

Bangladesh / Top News

TikTok / Likee / PUBG / Free Fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

4h | Videos
TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

5h | Videos
TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

8h | Videos
TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

3
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

6
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 