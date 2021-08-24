World Vision Bangladesh applauds 2 SC lawyers for their contribution to child protection ​​​​​​​

World Vision Bangladesh has congratulated Supreme Court lawyers - Barrister Mohammad Humayun Kabir Pallab and Barrister Mohammad Kawser - who had filed a petition to the High Court requesting to stop all kinds of destructive online games and apps like PUBG and Free Fire for the next three months.

While praising the timely initiative, the child welfare-focused development organization has also committed to work jointly for any future endeavour in protecting children, and ensure the development and well-being of children in Bangladesh, said a press release.

Earlier on 24 June, the lawyers filed the petition with the High Court to save children and adolescents from moral and social degradation.

In the petition, the lawyers said that the country's youths and adolescents are becoming addicted to online games such as PUBG and Free Fire, and various online platforms like TikTok, Likee and Bigo Live. They, termed the trend as 'alarming', and highlighted the adverse effects of such mobile-phone-based applications on the young generations and shed light on the opportunities they provide for criminal activities.

The High Court asked the authorities concerned to take steps to remove harmful games including PUBG and Free Fire from online platforms in Bangladesh.

The court also issued a rule seeking an explanation as to why all types of online games and apps like Tiktok, Bigo Live, PUBG, Free Fire Games and Likee should not be banned.

A team of World Vision Bangladesh led by Tony Michael Gomes, Director of World Vision Bangladesh (Communications, Advocacy, and External Engagement), met Barrister M Humayun Kabir (Pallob) on 22 August to congratulate and inspire him for his contribution towards child protection.

From its commitment to creating lasting change in the lives of children, World Vision Bangladesh is against any such online-based games or apps that can harm children and threaten their security.

The child rights and mental health practitioners at the World Vision believe that children need to have a safe and secure environment to ensure their holistic development.