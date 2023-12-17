Japan scientists create world's 1st AI-generated images using brain activity

Tech

Xinhua/UNB
17 December, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 02:59 pm

Related News

Japan scientists create world's 1st AI-generated images using brain activity

The technology, dubbed "brain decoding," enables the visualization of perceptual contents based on brain activity

Xinhua/UNB
17 December, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 02:59 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Japanese scientists have succeeded in creating the world's first mental images of objects and landscapes from human brain activity by using artificial intelligence (AI) technology, local media reported.

The team of scientists from the National Institutes for Quantum Science and Technology (QST) and other organizations was able to produce rough images of a leopard, with a recognizable mouth, ears and spotted pattern, as well as objects like an airplane with red lights on its wings, Kyodo News reported Saturday.

The technology, dubbed "brain decoding," enables the visualization of perceptual contents based on brain activity, and could be applied to the medical and welfare fields, the report said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

During research, participants were shown 1,200 images of objects and landscapes, with the relationship between their brain signals and the images analyzed and quantified using functional magnetic resonance imaging, or fMRI. The same images were input into the generative AI to learn their correspondence with the brain activity.

The technology could be used in the development of communication devices and to gain an understanding of the brain mechanisms of hallucinations and dreams, according to the researchers.

QST researcher Kei Majima said humans have used microscopes and other devices to view a world that was invisible to the naked eye, but they have not been able to step inside a person's mind, noting this is the first time for humans to peer inside another person's mind.

The findings were published recently in the online edition of the international scientific journal Neural Networks.   

Artificial Intelligence (AI) / Japan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Prinon Mostafa Fahad

Dhaka in December: Frolicking of red and green

2h | Features
The remnants of old Wari seem to be on their way out. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Old Dhaka's Wari: From cultural hub to just another urban jungle

7h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Shine bright with trendy and affordable pop culture brooch pins

21h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Top 6 equipment to set up your home gym

21h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Conflict of interests is obvious if business is not separated from politics-Arfan Ali

Conflict of interests is obvious if business is not separated from politics-Arfan Ali

2h | TBS Programs
The United States will give $300 million in aid to Taiwan

The United States will give $300 million in aid to Taiwan

3h | TBS World
Russia is extracting 39 million pounds of gas from UK

Russia is extracting 39 million pounds of gas from UK

17h | TBS World
Nazrul University is moving ahead with the National Poet

Nazrul University is moving ahead with the National Poet

5h | TBS Stories