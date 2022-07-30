Gmail rolls out new inbox redesign

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Google has finally started rolling out the new Gmail layout that it promised back in February. The tech giant announced that Gmail's new Material Design 3-inspired layout will now be available to all.

To try out the new experience, check the top right of your Gmail in your browser window, click on Settings, and then under Quick settings you shall see an option to try out the new Gmail view, after which it will prompt you to refresh your tab.

The revamped elements include Meet, Chat, and Spaces integration in a cleaner and less messy layout. Google also promised a glut of enhancements specific to tablet users, along with numerous other improvements that will come out sometime later this year.

Gmail's redesigns are centred around the working environment and the types of virtual collaboration that comes hand in hand with that.
 

