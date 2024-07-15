Google is reportedly planning its biggest startup acquisition ever

TBS Report
15 July, 2024, 10:20 am
Last modified: 15 July, 2024, 10:21 am

Google is reportedly planning its biggest startup acquisition ever

The company is in talks to buy the New York City-based cloud cybersecurity startup Wiz

TBS Report
15 July, 2024, 10:20 am
Last modified: 15 July, 2024, 10:21 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Google is considering purchasing the cloud cybersecurity startup Wiz, who partners with industry giants like Amazon and Oracle,  for up to $23 billion, says The Verge.

According to the Wall Street Journal, it will be close to twice what it spent on purchasing Motorola Mobility in 2012, and it would be Google's largest ever purchase of another company.

The New York City-based Wiz offers "siloed security tools and scanners" for the enterprise space, according to the company. 

Wiz writes that it secures corporate cloud infrastructure "by creating a normalising layer between cloud environments," letting businesses "rapidly identify and remove critical risks." 

Buying such a company feels particularly targeted at an increasingly vulnerable-looking Microsoft that's recently weathered multiple high-profile security breaches.

Google Cloud boss Thomas Kurian has been the driving force behind the acquisition attempt, according to The New York Times. 

If successful, it could help solidify Google's reputation as a secure cloud platform. 

That seemed to be the idea behind its half-billion dollar purchase of another cloud security startup in 2022 and the $5.4 billion acquisition of Mandiant, the company that discovered the SolarWinds hack later that year.

The deal "looks likely," according to the Times, but it could fall through and risks triggering reviews from US regulators. 

The Biden administration has presided over significant antitrust action, including the Department of Justice's lawsuit over Google's Search deal with Apple and the Federal Trade Commission's failed effort to block Microsoft from buying Activision.

