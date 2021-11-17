First itel Android TV launches in Bangladesh

itel Bangladesh has announced the expansion of its TV product portfolio with the launch of the first G-Series Android TV in Bangladesh at an event today.

Actor and the face of itel TV launch event Mosharraf Karim along with itel's local wing Transsion Bangladesh Chief Executive Officer Rezwanul Hoque, Chief Operating Officer Shyamol Saha, itel TV Head of Sales Jack Pei graced the event, said a press release.

Inaugurating the launch of the itel's latest expansion on its TV portfolio, Shyamol Saha said, "We have introduced the new range of Android TV devices to fulfil all the entertainment needs of our consumers."

"Democratising entertainment for the masses, the G-series Android TV device offers access to over 5,000 apps and 1,000 streaming apps to keep up with the content consumption behaviour of our consumers," he added.

Shyamol further said itel Research and Development (R&D) team has aggressively focused on two major aspects, display and sound to make sure a superior viewing and listening experience.

Mosharraf Karim said, "it is a pleasure to be a part of the launching event of first Android TV of itel. With the launch of the first G-Series Android TV in Bangladesh, it will definitely enhance the home entertainment experience and also will fulfil everyone's dream to have an android TV at an affordable price."

Other features of the TV series are superior picture quality with 400 NITS brightness, frameless design, A+ grade panel and ultra-slim body to give users an immersive and cinematic TV viewing experience.

It also offers 1GB RAM and 8GB storage to support its android OS.

The TV comes with an in-built stabiliser to take care of voltage fluctuations and power consumption and features an excellent built quality with metal housing.

Transsion Bangladesh CEO Rezwanul Hoque said similar to smart and feature phone sets, itel is planning to manufacture television sets in its local plant to make the home entertainment products more affordable in the coming days.



