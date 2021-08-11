Afran Nisho becomes itel's brand ambassador

TBS Report
11 August, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2021, 07:07 pm

Actor and model Afran Nisho has signed as the brand ambassador of itel Mobile Bangladesh to strengthen the relationship of the brand with the customers of Bangladesh and will endorse campaigns of itel Mobile.

Recently the agreement signing ceremony between Afran Nisho and itel was held at an informal ceremony at itel Mobile's head office at Gulshan in Dhaka, said a press release.

Afran Nisho joined in discussions on the brand's position, success, potentiality, and plans regarding the country's market with top officials of itel Bangladesh and shared his earlier work experience with itel before signing as the brand ambassador.

Rezwanul Hoque, Chief Executive Officer, Shyamal Kumar Saha, COO, Md Shafiul Alam, Head of itel Business Unit, Md. Asaduzzaman, Head of Marketing Department and other senior officials of itel Bangladesh and media personnel were also present at the event.

"It is a matter of great pleasure to work with itel Mobile Bangladesh as a brand ambassador. I can say that the brand has popularity as the brand brings new devices with the latest technology at an affordable price," said Afran Nisho

Rezwanul Hoque expressed his appeasement for Afran Nisho as the Brand Ambassador of itel Mobile Bangladesh.

"I believe that together with Afran Nisho, itel Mobile will bring to the consumers increasingly more excitement in the future in providing the best brand experience," he said.

