Itel Bangladesh launches new S24 Smartphone with 108MP camera and powerful processor

itel, the global leading smart life brand committed to providing affordable and high-quality consumer electronic products, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation, the itel S24, at its launch event in Cox's Bazar. itel S24 boasts a 108MP camera, powerful Helio G91 processor, colour-changing technology, and more.

itel S24, featuring the "Ultra Clear Camera," offers unparalleled clarity and detail, empowering users to create stunning photography anytime, anywhere. Its outstanding performance comes from the Samsung HM6 ISOCELL Sensor with Nano Pixel Plus technology, merging nine pixels to capture more light and enhance night scenes. The S24 also includes 3X in-sensor zoom, allowing users to shoot farther and capture more details effortlessly.

In addition to its groundbreaking camera capabilities, itel S24 is powered by a super-powered Helio G91 processor, with 128GB of internal storage and 16GB RAM (8GB RAM + *8GB Memory Fusion), which delivers great everyday performance for seamless multi-tasking, video shooting and gaming.

Another standout feature is the colour-changing technology available in the Dawn White variant, adding a touch of personalization and elegance. The itel S24 is available in two stylish colours, Dawn White and Starry Black, offering users the option to choose a variant that best suits their style.

itel S24 also features a 90Hz 6.6-inch punch-hole display, The dual DTS stereo speakers deliver superior sound quality, enhancing users' multimedia experience. This phone has a 5,000mAh battery for long use and supports 18W fast charging. It also has AI Smart Charge and Bypass Charging features. For better security, it includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick and safe access. NFC is also available to enhance the user experience.

Rezwanul Hoque, CEO of Ismartu Technology BD Limited, said that itel is committed to providing affordable and high-quality products. In line with this commitment, the itel S24 has been launched, and it is expected to be very popular among customers in Bangladesh.

The featured packed itel S24 is priced at just BDT 13,990 (*VAT Applicable).