Baidu unveils autonomous vehicle without steering wheel

Tech

Reuters
21 July, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 21 July, 2022, 11:23 am

Related News

Baidu unveils autonomous vehicle without steering wheel

Reuters
21 July, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 21 July, 2022, 11:23 am
Baidu&#039;s new autonomous vehicle (AV) Apollo RT6, with a detachable steering wheel, is seen on the sidelines of Baidu World Conference in Beijing, China July 20, 2022. REUTERS/Yingzhi Yang
Baidu's new autonomous vehicle (AV) Apollo RT6, with a detachable steering wheel, is seen on the sidelines of Baidu World Conference in Beijing, China July 20, 2022. REUTERS/Yingzhi Yang

China's search engine giant Baidu Inc on Thursday unveiled its new autonomous vehicle (AV) with a detachable steering wheel, with plans to put it to use for its robotaxi service in China next year.

Cost per unit will drop to 250,000 yuan ($37,031.55) for the new model, compared with 480,000 yuan for the previous generation, Baidu said in a statement.

"This massive cost reduction will enable us to deploy tens of thousands of AVs across China," Baidu's chief executive Robin Li said at the Baidu World conference. "We are moving towards a future where taking a robotaxi will be half the cost of taking a taxi today."

The new vehicle will possess autonomous Level 4 capabilities that need no human intervention, with 8 lidars and 12 cameras alongside the car. Lidars are detection systems, similar to radars, which use pulsed laser light rather than radio waves.

The company did not disclose the manufacturer for the new model.

Tesla's chief executive Elon Musk said in a conference with investors in April that the company aims to start mass production of its robotaxi without a steering wheel or pedals in 2024, and predicted that a robotaxi ride will cost less than a bus ticket.

Alphabet Inc's Waymo also unveiled a robotaxi without a steering wheel last year, saying it planned to roll out its "fully autonomous vehicles" in the US in the coming years.

However, automakers and tech companies around the world are still waiting for nods from regulators to deploy such vehicles in the real world.

The vehicle will hit the roads without a steering wheel once Chinese authorities approve it, said Baidu Senior Vice President Li Zhenyu at the conference, adding that the driving capability of Baidu's new AV can match a skilled human driver with over 20 years of experience.

Baidu, which launched its autonomous driving unit Apollo established in 2017, is among a number of companies in China striving to make mainstream use of autonomous vehicles a reality.

Its rivals in this area include Pony.ai, backed by Toyota Motor and WeRide, which has received investment from Nissan Motor and Guangzhou Automobile Group.

Apollo Go, Baidu's robotaxi service, has operated over 1 million across 10 Chinese cities since its launch in 2020 and Baidu said in April that it received permits to deploy robotaxis without humans in the driving seat on open roads in Beijing.

 

Top News / World+Biz

Baidu / Autonomous Vehicles / Steering wheel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

‘Bankers and money launderers play a role in this dollar crisis’

1h | Panorama
Graphic: TBS

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

3h | Panorama
Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

2d | Habitat
Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

3d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Dhaka Wasa for hiking water prices again

2h | Videos
Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

15h | Videos
Can Sri Lankan politics save its economy?

Can Sri Lankan politics save its economy?

16h | Videos
Hashim Mahmud: The neglected genius behind ‘Sada Sada Kala Kala’

Hashim Mahmud: The neglected genius behind ‘Sada Sada Kala Kala’

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership