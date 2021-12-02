Apple tells suppliers demand for iPhone 13 lineup has weakened - Bloomberg News

Tech

Reuters
02 December, 2021, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 12:15 pm

Related News

Apple tells suppliers demand for iPhone 13 lineup has weakened - Bloomberg News

Nikkei reported last month that Apple even cut back production of iPad tablets to allocate more components to the iPhone 13

Reuters
02 December, 2021, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 12:15 pm
Apple&#039;s iPhone 13 models are pictured at an Apple Store on the day the new Apple iPhone 13 series goes on sale, in Beijing, China September 24, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Apple's iPhone 13 models are pictured at an Apple Store on the day the new Apple iPhone 13 series goes on sale, in Beijing, China September 24, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Apple Inc has told its parts suppliers that demand for the iPhone 13 lineup has slowed, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter, signaling that some consumers have decided against trying to get the hard-to-find item.

The company had earlier cut production of iPhone 13 by as many as 10 million units due to a global chip shortage, but now it has informed vendors that those orders may not materialize, the report said.

Apple and some of its suppliers 3M Co, Broadcom Inc and Advanced Micro Devices Inc did not immediately respond to requests for comments from Reuters.

A global chip crunch, initially due to high demand for smartphones and personal gadgets during the coronavirus pandemic, has affected the auto industry and disrupted production at companies ranging from Apple to GM.

In October, Apple's Chief Executive Tim Cook warned that the impact of supply constraints, which cost the company $6 billion in sales in the fiscal fourth quarter, will be worse during the holiday quarter and that chip shortage was affecting most of the company's products.

Nikkei reported last month that Apple even cut back production of iPad tablets to allocate more components to the iPhone 13. 

Top News / World+Biz

Apple / iphone13

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

56m | Pursuit
Mohammad Zia Uddin, head of supply, Reckitt-Benckiser.

Meet a supply chain ‘guru’ who handled a pandemic supply chain crisis and intends to pass on the torch

2h | Panorama
Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal.

Top four trekking destinations in the world

22h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

MFS interoperability: Factors to consider

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

15h | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

15h | Videos
Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

15h | Videos
Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says

6
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'